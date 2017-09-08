Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228471
- Date Died
- July 5, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Marylou Barnhart
3303 Linden Rd., Apt. 205Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Decedent
Robert W. Hnatt
28550 Westlake Village Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 228471—Estate of Robert W. Hnatt. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.