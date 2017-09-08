Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228471
Date Died
July 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Marylou Barnhart
3303 Linden Rd., Apt. 205
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Decedent

Robert W. Hnatt
28550 Westlake Village Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 228471—Estate of Robert W. Hnatt. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
