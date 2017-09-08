Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228471 Date Died July 5, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 23, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228471—Estate of Robert W. Hnatt. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.