Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228473
Date Died
March 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Mark Stucky
1220 Brandywine Drive
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Ralph Stucky
7811 Hickory Hill Lane
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, March 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228473—Estate of Ralph Stucky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
