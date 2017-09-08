Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228473
- Date Died
- March 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Mark Stucky
1220 Brandywine DriveMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Ralph Stucky
7811 Hickory Hill LaneParma OH 44130
Text2017 EST 228473—Estate of Ralph Stucky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
