Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228474
- Date Died
- July 22, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 17, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Renita S. Gallagher
5265 Evergreen Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, July 22, 2017
Applicant
Timothy A. Gallagher
5265 Evergreen Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2017 EST 228474—Estate of Renita S. Gallagher. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.