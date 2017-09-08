Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228474
Date Died
July 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 17, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Renita S. Gallagher
5265 Evergreen Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, July 22, 2017

Applicant

Timothy A. Gallagher
5265 Evergreen Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 228474—Estate of Renita S. Gallagher. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
