Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228475
- Date Died
- September 21, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Paul H. Johnson
24941 Devoe Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Monday, September 21, 2015
Applicant
Robin Johnson
852 E. 237th St.Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA
610 Skylight Office Tower
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 228475—Estate of Paul H. Johnson Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. S. Scott, atty.
