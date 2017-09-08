Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228475
Date Died
September 21, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Paul H. Johnson
24941 Devoe Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Monday, September 21, 2015

Applicant

Robin Johnson
852 E. 237th St.
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Steven Scott
Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA
610 Skylight Office Tower
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 228475—Estate of Paul H. Johnson Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. G. S. Scott, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 