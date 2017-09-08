Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228477
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 25, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Ra'kari Micayla Stone
3603 Grosvenor Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant
Roshanda K. Pinson
3603 Grosvenor Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
New Name
Ra'kari Micayla Pinson
3603 Grosvenor Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 MSC 228477—Re: Ra'kari Micayla Stone. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
