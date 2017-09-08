Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228477
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 25, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Ra'kari Micayla Stone
3603 Grosvenor Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Applicant

Roshanda K. Pinson
3603 Grosvenor Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

New Name

Ra'kari Micayla Pinson
3603 Grosvenor Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 MSC 228477—Re: Ra'kari Micayla Stone. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
