Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228479
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 8, 2001
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Fred J. Byrne
1414 East 41st St.Cleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Sunday, April 8, 2001
Applicant
Noah Byrne
1405 East 41st StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Fiduciary
Noah Byrne
1405 East 41st StreetCleveland OH 44103
Fiduciary's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Text2017 EST 228479—Estate of Fred J. Byrne. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. G. Carlin, atty.
About your information and the public record.