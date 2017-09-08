Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228479
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 8, 2001
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Fred J. Byrne
1414 East 41st St.
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Sunday, April 8, 2001

Applicant

Noah Byrne
1405 East 41st Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Angela Genovese Carlin
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Fiduciary

Noah Byrne
1405 East 41st Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Fiduciary's Attorney
Angela Genovese Carlin
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Text

2017 EST 228479—Estate of Fred J. Byrne. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. G. Carlin, atty.
