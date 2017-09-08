Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228479 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died April 8, 2001 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228479—Estate of Fred J. Byrne. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. G. Carlin, atty.