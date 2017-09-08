Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228480
Date Died
August 17, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Raymond F. Niemira
6503 Hampstead Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, August 17, 2017

Applicant

Ronald E. Bammerlin
6940 Parma Park Blvd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 228480—Estate of Raymond F. Niemira. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
