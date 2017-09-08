Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228480
- Date Died
- August 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Raymond F. Niemira
6503 Hampstead AvenueParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, August 17, 2017
Applicant
Ronald E. Bammerlin
6940 Parma Park Blvd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 228480—Estate of Raymond F. Niemira. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
About your information and the public record.