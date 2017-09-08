Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228481
Date Died
January 20, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Emil William Spitzer
2520 Laurelhurst Drive
University Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Janet S. Newman
2487 Snowberry Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Barbara Bellin Janovitz
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Text

2017 EST 228481—Estate of Emil William Spitzer. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
