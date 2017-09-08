Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228481
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Emil William Spitzer
2520 Laurelhurst DriveUniversity Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Janet S. Newman
2487 Snowberry LanePepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
101 West Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Text2017 EST 228481—Estate of Emil William Spitzer. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. B. Janovitz, atty.
