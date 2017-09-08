Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228482
Date Died
January 24, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Nancy B. Kless
891 East 212th Street
Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Decedent

John H. Kless
891 East 212th Street
Euclid OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 228482—Estate of John H. Kless. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
