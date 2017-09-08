Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228482
- Date Died
- January 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Nancy B. Kless
891 East 212th StreetEuclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
John H. Kless
891 East 212th StreetEuclid OH 44119
Date Died :Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 228482—Estate of John H. Kless. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
