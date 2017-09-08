Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228483
- Date Died
- August 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Juanita Rollins
20100 Raymond StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Applicant
Anita L. Smith
20100 Raymond StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 228483—Estate of Juanita Rollins. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
