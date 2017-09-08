Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228483
Date Died
August 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Juanita Rollins
20100 Raymond Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Applicant

Anita L. Smith
20100 Raymond Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 228483—Estate of Juanita Rollins. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
