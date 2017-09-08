Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228483 Date Died August 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 24, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 228483—Estate of Juanita Rollins. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.