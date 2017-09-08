Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228485
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Kamren Douprey Huddleston
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610Euclid OH 44123
Old Name
Kamren James Flanagan
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610Euclid OH 44123
Applicant
Keeana N. Huddleston
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 MSC 228485—Re: Kamren James Flanagan. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.