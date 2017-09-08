Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228485
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Kamren Douprey Huddleston
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610
Euclid OH 44123

Old Name

Kamren James Flanagan
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610
Euclid OH 44123

Applicant

Keeana N. Huddleston
24455 Lakeshore Boulevard, Unite 610
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 MSC 228485—Re: Kamren James Flanagan. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 