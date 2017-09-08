Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228486
- Date Died
- March 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Candice E. Lenart
2832 Sleepy Hollow RoadBrunswick Hills OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Theodore P. Laframboise
23786 Ambour DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 228486—Estate of Theodore P. Laframboise. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
