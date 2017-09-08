Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228486
Date Died
March 29, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Candice E. Lenart
2832 Sleepy Hollow Road
Brunswick Hills OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Theodore P. Laframboise
23786 Ambour Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228486—Estate of Theodore P. Laframboise. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 