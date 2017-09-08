Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228487
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Hilda Mestek
21800 Chardon RoadEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Applicant
Bruce Bajec
6197 Pepperwood CourtMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2017 EST 228487—Estate of Hilda Mestek. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. D. Mamrack, atty.
