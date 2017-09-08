Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228487 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died January 24, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228487—Estate of Hilda Mestek. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. D. Mamrack, atty.