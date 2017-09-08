Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228488
Date Died
August 28, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Rene Garcia
22397 Yarrow Trail
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Decedent

James Garcia
22397 Yarrow Trail
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228488—Estate of James Garcia. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Jancura, atty.
