Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228489
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- July 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michael Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
John P. Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Thursday, July 13, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 228489—Estate of John P. Simpson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
About your information and the public record.