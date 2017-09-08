Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228489 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $80,000.00 Date Died July 13, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 228489—Estate of John P. Simpson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.