Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228489
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
July 13, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michael Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

John P. Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Thursday, July 13, 2017

Fiduciary

Michael Simpson
13200 Maple Leaf Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 228489—Estate of John P. Simpson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
