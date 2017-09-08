Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228490
Date Died
August 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Donna Kordish
3498 Shovee Court
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Rosemary Peffer
7055 York Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Donna Kordish
3498 Shovee Court
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 228490—Estate of Rosemary Peffer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
