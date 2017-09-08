Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228494
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Virginia Buffy Milner
2854 Montgomery Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant
Carolyn Caydie Heller
2854 Montgomery Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 East Ninth Street, Ste 10
Cleveland OH 44114
Next of Kin
Holly North
1633 Temple Ave.Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 228494—Re: Virginia Buffy Milner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Lowder, atty.
