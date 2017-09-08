Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228494
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Virginia Buffy Milner
2854 Montgomery Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Applicant

Carolyn Caydie Heller
2854 Montgomery Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Janet L. Lowder
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 East Ninth Street, Ste 10
Cleveland OH 44114

Next of Kin

Holly North
1633 Temple Ave.
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 GRD 228494—Re: Virginia Buffy Milner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Lowder, atty.
