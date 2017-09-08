Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228495
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Connie D. Hall
9124 Cannon Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Tenesha M. Hall
4315 E. 163rd St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Tamara Hall
9917 Way Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Next of Kin

Tenesha Hall
4315 E. 163rd Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Next of Kin

Tranea Hall
9917 Way Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 228495—Re: Connie D. Hall. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
