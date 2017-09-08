Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228496
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 19, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Dekotah Dionne Lynn Lamothe
3640 E. 106th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Janet L. Lowder
1300 E. 9th St., Suite 1020Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 GRD 228496—Re: Dekotah Dionne Lynn Lamothe. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
