Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228496
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 19, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Dekotah Dionne Lynn Lamothe
3640 E. 106th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Janet L. Lowder
1300 E. 9th St., Suite 1020
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Ethan Allen Welch
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 GRD 228496—Re: Dekotah Dionne Lynn Lamothe. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
