Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228498
- Date Died
- June 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
George T. Mcclure
3710 East 50th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017
Applicant
George R. Mcclure
3710 East 50th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 228498—Estate of George T. McClure. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
