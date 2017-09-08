Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228498 Date Died June 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228498—Estate of George T. McClure. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.