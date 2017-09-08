Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228498
Date Died
June 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

George T. Mcclure
3710 East 50th Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017

Applicant

George R. Mcclure
3710 East 50th Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 228498—Estate of George T. McClure. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
