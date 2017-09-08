Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228500
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 26, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Jose Armando Gonzalez
10322 Fidelity AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Old Name's Attorney
2077 East Fourth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
New Name
Jose Armando Genao
10322 Fidelity AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 MSC 228500—Re: Jose Armando Gonzalez. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. L. Ferrara, atty.
