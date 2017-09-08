Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228500
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Jose Armando Gonzalez
10322 Fidelity Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Old Name's Attorney
Ricky Louis Ferrara
2077 East Fourth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

New Name

Jose Armando Genao
10322 Fidelity Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 MSC 228500—Re: Jose Armando Gonzalez. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. L. Ferrara, atty.
