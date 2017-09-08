Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC228500 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Oct 26, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 228500—Re: Jose Armando Gonzalez. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. L. Ferrara, atty.