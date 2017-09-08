Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228501
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Ronia Soliman
9929 Pleasant Lake Blvd.
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Mark Sucher
Dan Sucher Law Co. L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011

Ward

Roger Sabry
9929 Pleasant Lake Blvd.
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 GRD 228501—Re: Roger Sabry. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. M. Sucher, atty.
