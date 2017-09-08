Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228501
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Ronia Soliman
9929 Pleasant Lake Blvd.Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Dan Sucher Law Co. L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011
Ward
Roger Sabry
9929 Pleasant Lake Blvd.Parma OH 44130
Text2017 GRD 228501—Re: Roger Sabry. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. M. Sucher, atty.
About your information and the public record.