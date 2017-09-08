Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228505
Date Died
June 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Parlee Virgies
15806 Judson Drive
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017

Applicant

Leroy Virgies
4465 East 158th Street
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Thomas Murphy
Dworken & Bernstein, Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 EST 228505—Estate of Parlee Virgies. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. T. Murphy, atty.
