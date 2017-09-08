Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228505
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Parlee Virgies
15806 Judson DriveCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017
Applicant
Leroy Virgies
4465 East 158th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein, Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 228505—Estate of Parlee Virgies. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. T. Murphy, atty.
About your information and the public record.