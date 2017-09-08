Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228505 Date Died June 23, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 26, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228505—Estate of Parlee Virgies. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. T. Murphy, atty.