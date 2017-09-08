Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228508
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 3, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Shirley Edwards
23350 Lawrence Rd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Ward
Blake Kevin Mccutcheon
23350 Lawrence Rd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Next of Kin
Alan Jones
10918 Drexel Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 228508—Re: Blake Kevin McCutcheon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
