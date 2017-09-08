Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228508
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Shirley Edwards
23350 Lawrence Rd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Ward

Blake Kevin Mccutcheon
23350 Lawrence Rd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Next of Kin

Alan Jones
10918 Drexel Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 228508—Re: Blake Kevin McCutcheon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 