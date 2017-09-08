Date Filed Friday, September 8, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228508 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 3, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228508—Re: Blake Kevin McCutcheon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.