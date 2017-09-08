Probate

Date Filed
Friday, September 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228509
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Daniel B. Pipkins
3800 Park East
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228509—Re: Daniel B. Pipkins. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 