Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228513
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Constance Marie Krueger
3304 Colburn AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Applicant
Amy Ann Fiorilli
32971 N. Burr Oak DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Amy Ann Fiorilli
32971 N. Burr Oak DriveSolon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228513—Estate of Constance Marie Krueger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
About your information and the public record.