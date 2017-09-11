Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228513
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Constance Marie Krueger
3304 Colburn Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Amy Ann Fiorilli
32971 N. Burr Oak Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Amy Ann Fiorilli
32971 N. Burr Oak Drive
Solon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 228513—Estate of Constance Marie Krueger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
