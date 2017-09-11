Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228515
Date Died
June 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Raymond M. Clossin
5177 Theodore Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, June 9, 2016

Applicant

Kathleen Clossin
17045 Reeves Road
Middlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Fiduciary

Kathleen Clossin
17045 Reeves Road
Middlefield OH 44062
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Text

2017 EST 228515—Estate of Raymond M. Clossin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
