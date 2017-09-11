Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228515
- Date Died
- June 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Raymond M. Clossin
5177 Theodore StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, June 9, 2016
Applicant
Kathleen Clossin
17045 Reeves RoadMiddlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Fiduciary
Kathleen Clossin
17045 Reeves RoadMiddlefield OH 44062
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Text2017 EST 228515—Estate of Raymond M. Clossin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
About your information and the public record.