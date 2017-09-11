Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228517
- Date Died
- July 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rocco Poshedley
11081 Fairlawn DriveParma OH 44130-1758
Applicant's Attorney
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Clorine Moore
4341 Moonglow LaneCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, July 30, 2017
Fiduciary
Rocco Poshedley
11081 Fairlawn DriveParma OH 44130-1758
Fiduciary's Attorney
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 228517—Estate of Clorine Moore. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Straka, atty.
