Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228517
Date Died
July 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Rocco Poshedley
11081 Fairlawn Drive
Parma OH 44130-1758
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph John Straka
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Clorine Moore
4341 Moonglow Lane
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, July 30, 2017

Fiduciary

Rocco Poshedley
11081 Fairlawn Drive
Parma OH 44130-1758
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph John Straka
Morscher & Straka
11711 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 228517—Estate of Clorine Moore. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Straka, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 