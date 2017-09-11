Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228520
- Date Died
- June 12, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 24, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Ronald Wiggins
32392 N. RoundheadSolon OH 44139
Decedent
Jessicila Wiggins
11214 Greenwich Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, June 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 228520—Estate of Jessicila Wiggins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
