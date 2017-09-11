Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228520
Date Died
June 12, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Ronald Wiggins
32392 N. Roundhead
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Jessicila Wiggins
11214 Greenwich Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, June 12, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228520—Estate of Jessicila Wiggins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
