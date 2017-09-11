Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228520 Date Died June 12, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 24, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228520—Estate of Jessicila Wiggins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.