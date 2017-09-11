Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228521
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Jessica J. Maggiore
3012 22nd St. NwCanton OH 44708
Applicant's Attorney
4096 Holiday Street, N.W.
Canton OH 44718-2757
Decedent
Lindsey A. Bremer
5224 Henry StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, June 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 228521—Estate of Lindsey A. Bremer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. A. Ginella, atty.
