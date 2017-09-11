Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228521
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 29, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Jessica J. Maggiore
3012 22nd St. Nw
Canton OH 44708
Applicant's Attorney
Andrea Antonio Ginella
4096 Holiday Street, N.W.
Canton OH 44718-2757

Decedent

Lindsey A. Bremer
5224 Henry Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 228521—Estate of Lindsey A. Bremer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. A. Ginella, atty.
