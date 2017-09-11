Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228521 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 29, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228521—Estate of Lindsey A. Bremer. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. A. Ginella, atty.