Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228522
- Hearing
-
CONSERVATOR HEARINGOct 3, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CFP
Proposed Conservator
Steven E. Cheshier
10522 Prospect RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136
Conservatee
Arthur Ohle
10480 Prospect Ave.Strongsville OH 44149
Text2017 GRD 228522—Re: Arthur Ohle. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
About your information and the public record.