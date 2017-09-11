Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228523 Hearing CONSERVATOR HEARING Oct 3, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code CFP

Text 2017 GRD 228523—Re: Ruth Ohle. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. P. A. Russell, atty.