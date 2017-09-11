Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228523
Hearing
CONSERVATOR HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CFP

Proposed Conservator

Steven E. Cheshier
10522 Prospect Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Proposed Conservator's Attorney
Peter Andrew Russell
Peter A. Russell, Esquire
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A2
Strongsville OH 44136

Conservatee

Ruth Ohle
10480 Prospect Avenue
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 GRD 228523—Re: Ruth Ohle. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. P. A. Russell, atty.
