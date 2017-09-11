Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228526 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 12, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 228526—Re: Edna L. Klukan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.