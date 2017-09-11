Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228526
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Edna L. Klukan
18941 AbbyCleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Harold A. Klukan
18601 Locherie, #1Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Next of Kin
Harold A. Klukan
18601 LocherieCleveland OH 44119
Next of Kin
Joyce Klukan
2224 Dennison Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Edna Ludwig
19005 MuskokaCleveland OH 44119
Text2017 GRD 228526—Re: Edna L. Klukan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
