Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228526
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Edna L. Klukan
18941 Abby
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Harold A. Klukan
18601 Locherie, #1
Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Next of Kin

Harold A. Klukan
18601 Locherie
Cleveland OH 44119

Next of Kin

Joyce Klukan
2224 Dennison Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Edna Ludwig
19005 Muskoka
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 GRD 228526—Re: Edna L. Klukan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
