Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228527
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Sep 19, 2017 1:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Daisy Adams
883 Paxton Road
Cleveland OH 44108

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228527—Adult Protective Services vs Daisy Adams. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 