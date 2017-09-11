Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228527 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Sep 19, 2017 1:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228527—Adult Protective Services vs Daisy Adams. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.