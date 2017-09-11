Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228527
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGSep 19, 2017 1:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Daisy Adams
883 Paxton RoadCleveland OH 44108
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 228527—Adult Protective Services vs Daisy Adams. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
