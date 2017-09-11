Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228528
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Jerome Hailey
12006 JesseCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Ward
David M. Hailey
2810 Clinton Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 228528—Re: David M. Hailey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
