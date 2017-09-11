Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228528
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Jerome Hailey
12006 Jesse
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Ward

David M. Hailey
2810 Clinton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 228528—Re: David M. Hailey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
