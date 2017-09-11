Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228530 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Oct 5, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2017 GRD 228530—Re: Amari Lamb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.