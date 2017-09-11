Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228530
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Amari Lamb
2813 East 126th (Up)
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Ryane Lamb
2813 East 126th Street (Up)
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 GRD 228530—Re: Amari Lamb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
