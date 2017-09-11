Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228530
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Amari Lamb
2813 East 126th (Up)Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Ryane Lamb
2813 East 126th Street (Up)Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 GRD 228530—Re: Amari Lamb. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. S. P. Richlak, atty.
