Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228533
Date Died
April 26, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Thomas A. Levak
6218 Mill Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Applicant

Teresa V. Levak
6218 Mill Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 228533—Estate of Thomas A. Levak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 