Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228533
- Date Died
- April 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Thomas A. Levak
6218 Mill RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Applicant
Teresa V. Levak
6218 Mill RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 228533—Estate of Thomas A. Levak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
