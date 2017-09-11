Date Filed Monday, September 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228537 Date Died June 8, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 27, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228537—Estate of Janet C. Turner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. E. Redeker, atty.