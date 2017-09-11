Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228537
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Shawnee Tagliarina
548 Wooster CircleSagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Janet C. Turner
14301 Concord TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 228537—Estate of Janet C. Turner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. E. Redeker, atty.
About your information and the public record.