Probate

Date Filed
Monday, September 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228537
Date Died
June 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Shawnee Tagliarina
548 Wooster Circle
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
John Elliott Redeker
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Janet C. Turner
14301 Concord Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228537—Estate of Janet C. Turner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. E. Redeker, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 