Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228543
Date Died
June 21, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Albert Shaker
15042 Bennett Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Mary Elizabeth Shaker
8902 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Thursday, June 21, 2012

Text

2017 EST 228543—Estate of Mary Elizabeth Shaker. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 