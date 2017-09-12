Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228543
- Date Died
- June 21, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Albert Shaker
15042 Bennett RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Mary Elizabeth Shaker
8902 Detroit Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Thursday, June 21, 2012
Text2017 EST 228543—Estate of Mary Elizabeth Shaker. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
