Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228544
Date Died
July 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 25, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Robert Demooy
19822 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, July 7, 2017

Applicant

Emma Demooy
19822 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 228544—Estate of Robert Demooy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
