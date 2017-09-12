Date Filed Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228544 Date Died July 7, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 25, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228544—Estate of Robert Demooy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.