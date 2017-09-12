Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228544
- Date Died
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 25, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Robert Demooy
19822 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, July 7, 2017
Applicant
Emma Demooy
19822 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 228544—Estate of Robert Demooy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
