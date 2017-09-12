Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228545
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGSep 21, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Josephine Krpez
27100 Knickerbocker, Apartment #311Bay Village OH 44140
Text2017 ADV 228545—Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services vs Josephine Krpez. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
