Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228548
- Date Died
- September 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Mary C. Miles
2923 Lincoln Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
280 colorado springs way
St. Augustine FL 32092
Decedent
Terry R. Miles
2923 Lincoln Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, September 12, 2015
Text2017 EST 228548—Estate of Terry R. Miles. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. K. Reid, atty.
