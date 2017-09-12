Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228548
Date Died
September 12, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Mary C. Miles
2923 Lincoln Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Kathleen Reid
280 colorado springs way
St. Augustine FL 32092

Decedent

Terry R. Miles
2923 Lincoln Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, September 12, 2015

Text

2017 EST 228548—Estate of Terry R. Miles. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. K. Reid, atty.
