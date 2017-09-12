Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228551
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 3, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Amber V. Antonio
1374 West Blvd #103Cleveland OH 44102
Next of Kin
Steven Antonio
11021 Detroit Ave #2Cleveland OH 44102
Next of Kin
Michael Antonio
11021 Detroit Ave #2Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Michele J. Antonio
11021 Detroit Road #2Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 228551—Re: Amber V. Antonio. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
