Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228551
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 3, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Amber V. Antonio
1374 West Blvd #103
Cleveland OH 44102

Next of Kin

Steven Antonio
11021 Detroit Ave #2
Cleveland OH 44102

Next of Kin

Michael Antonio
11021 Detroit Ave #2
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Michele J. Antonio
11021 Detroit Road #2
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 228551—Re: Amber V. Antonio. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
