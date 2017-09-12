Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228552
Date Died
August 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Mark Beckrest
7351 Thornton, Apt. 2
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, August 24, 2017

Applicant

Jerome L. Beckrest
11710 Mapleridge Dr.
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 228552—Estate of Mark Beckrest. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
