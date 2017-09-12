Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228552
- Date Died
- August 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 25, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Mark Beckrest
7351 Thornton, Apt. 2Parma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, August 24, 2017
Applicant
Jerome L. Beckrest
11710 Mapleridge Dr.North Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 228552—Estate of Mark Beckrest. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
