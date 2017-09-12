Date Filed Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228552 Date Died August 24, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 25, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 228552—Estate of Mark Beckrest. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.