Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228553
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Oct 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Nyla Renee Scott
3720 Chelton Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Erica Renee Smith
3720 Chelton Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Natural Mother

Lexxus Rivers
17203 Maple Hts Blvd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 228553—Re: Nyla Renee Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
