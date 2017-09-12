Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228553
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGOct 5, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Nyla Renee Scott
3720 Chelton Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant
Erica Renee Smith
3720 Chelton Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Natural Mother
Lexxus Rivers
17203 Maple Hts Blvd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 228553—Re: Nyla Renee Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
