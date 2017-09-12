Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228555
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Edward Konop
3812 West 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Lilyan Goossens
4347 West 139th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Other

Creditor Claimant

Text

2017 EST 228555—Estate of Lilyan Goossens. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
