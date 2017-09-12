Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228555
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 25, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Edward Konop
3812 West 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Lilyan Goossens
4347 West 139th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, June 15, 2017
Other
Creditor Claimant
Text2017 EST 228555—Estate of Lilyan Goossens. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
