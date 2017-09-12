Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228557
- Date Died
- August 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Barbara Dark
18300 MccrackenMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Jason L. Dark
18300 MccrackenMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Text2017 EST 228557—Estate of Jason L. Dark. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
