Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228557
Date Died
August 23, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Barbara Dark
18300 Mccracken
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Jason L. Dark
18300 Mccracken
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228557—Estate of Jason L. Dark. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
