Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228560
- Date Died
- August 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Hope E. Markel
15719 Trafalgar Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Saturday, August 19, 2017
Applicant
Lisa L. Chmielewski
5678 Marine ParkwayMentor On The Lake OH 44060-2731
Applicant's Attorney
Hanahan, Groves & Hinton, LLC
8570 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 228560—Estate of Hope E. Markel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. R. Hinton, atty.
