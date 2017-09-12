Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228561
- Date Died
- June 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Raymond Buchina
7244 Hodgson Rd.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Timothy Buchina
1855 Sunset Dr.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 228561—Estate of Timothy Buchina. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Downing, atty.
About your information and the public record.