Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228561
Date Died
June 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Raymond Buchina
7244 Hodgson Rd.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Michael John Downing
Michael J. Downing
75 Public Sq.,Ste 920
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Timothy Buchina
1855 Sunset Dr.
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228561—Estate of Timothy Buchina. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Downing, atty.
