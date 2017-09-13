Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228563
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 25, 2014
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

David W. Green
P. O. Box 3111
Texas City TX 77590

Date Died :Thursday, September 25, 2014

Text

2017 EST 228563—Estate of David W. Green Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 